Senate president: Companies that hire illegal workers should be sanctioned

SENATE President Arnold Palacios said companies that hire illegal workers must be sanctioned by the CNMI government.

In an interview on Tuesday, Palacios said he is now drafting a letter to Secretary of Labor Edith Deleon Guerrero regarding the policies that should be in place to ensure that there will be severe consequences for violators.

The construction workers of Imperial Pacific contractors Gold Mantis, MCC and Beilida Overseas said they entered Saipan as “tourists.”

Palacios said right now, the CNMI doesn’t have specific penalties for companies that are involved in such illegal activities.

“We in the Senate are concerned about this situation and we all agreed that we need to look at it closely to determine what the CNMI government can do to address this problem,” he added. “If we need to draft legislation then we will do that.”

Palacios said CNMI leaders are not turning a blind eye to the situation.

“We don’t have control over immigration, but we want to do our part to sanction the violators and help prevent future violations,” he added.