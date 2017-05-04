Lawyer: AG has no standing to bring action against Finance chief

DEPARTMENT of Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson says the attorney general has no standing to file against her, in her official capacity, the lawsuit over the implementation of a legislative pay hike for public officials.

Larson, through attorney Matthew Gregory, said the question of whether the AG may sue the CNMI has not been decided by a CNMI court, making it a question of first impression in the commonwealth.

Gregory said the AG cited Superior Court decisions regarding the power of the AG, “but none of these are binding on this court,” he added, citing a CNMI Supreme Court ruling.

More importantly, he said, the CNMI Superior Court cases cited by the AG are not on point as to whether the CNMI attorney general may sue the CNMI and/or whether he could sue to invalidate a duly enacted statue when he is charged with defending the commonwealth.

According to Gregory, the court must determine whether or not the CNMI AG has common law powers without significant guidance from the CNMI courts.

Gregory said as the chief legal officer of the CNMI government, the AG is constitutionally mandated to advise and represent the secretary of Finance in her official capacity on many matters pertaining to her department.

Clearly, he said, such a power to sue a client or to sue the commonwealth is not expressly set forth in the Constitution or any statute.

Gregory said the AG is required to represent all of the agencies of the commonwealth so “allowing unfettered interagency litigation where the commonwealth sues itself is not to be encouraged.”

Taxpayers are more than capable of bringing taxpayer actions to rectify any issue involving the pay raises, he added.

Gregory noted that there is no actual case or controversy between the AG and the secretary of Finance.

He said while it is true that an injunction against or court order barring the secretary of Finance from making salary payments would grant effective relief in preventing payment of such salaries, the plaintiff has not adequately addressed the fundamental issue raised by the Finance secretary: that she has no real stake in the litigation and thus there is no real controversy.

Gregory said his client “has not rendered a position that is adverse to that” of the AG.

He said the Superior Court should not sanction the CNMI suing itself especially when it involves a suit against an ongoing client.

“This is not the best way to engender harmony and cooperation between government agencies,” said Gregory.

“It will be far better to have such statutory questions resolved by a taxpayer action or a certified question.”

Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson, in her official capacity, is the only remaining defendant in the lawsuit filed by a taxpayer over the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid/MV Luta.

In that lawsuit, the Office of the AG is representing Larson.

A hearing will be held today, Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m., in Courtroom 202 before Presiding Judge Robert Naraja regarding the AG’s lawsuit against Larson.