CNMI Labor: Gold Mantis barracks fail to meet standards

THE local Department of Labor on Tuesday transported 46 construction workers to a housing compound in Dandan because their barracks in Chinatown failed to meet acceptable conditions, according to DOL Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero.

The 46 are among the 92 workers who say that their employer, Gold Mantis, has not paid them for a month and a half.

The other 46 workers are already staying in Dandan. All 92 said they entered Saipan as “tourists.”

Deleon Guerrero in an interview on Tuesday said: “Despite the undocumented employment situation they are in, moving them to their new location is only appropriate and must be done pursuant to the law and standards that the CNMI DOL enforces on all employees.”

She said under Public Law 15-108, DOL can inspect a worksite where foreign workers are employed and housed.

The law stated that no warrant is required for an inspection of a worksite and the department need not present any evidence of a violation of labor or regulations as a basis for such an inspection.

The law added that DOL may inspect employer-provided housing and common areas, including but not limited to fire protection devices or improvements, sanitation equipment, ventilation, whether natural or mechanical, drinking water supply, toilet facilities, cooking facilities, equipment and appliances, food and food storage equipment and facilities, lighting, window and screens, bedding, laundry facilities, equipment and supplies.