House panel: CUC board members should resign

THE House Committee on Public Utilities and Communications has recommended that except for Dave Sablan, all Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board members must resign immediately.

The committee chairman, Rep. Frank Dela Cruz, in a phone interview on Tuesday said if the board members will not resign, the committee will ask Gov. Ralph Torres to terminate them.

The committee’s decision is based on the “evidence that we’ve gathered, and the statements that were made,” Dela Cruz said.

“It appears that there was a very serious conflict of interest that the board committed and it is just right that they all step down,” he added, referring to the CUC board’s proposal to purchase an $11 million power generator from General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. or GPSM. It turned out that the company’s officers have close ties with some of the CUC board members.

The committee report was signed by Dela Cruz, vice chairman Joseph Leepan Guerrero, members Frank Aguon and Blas Jonathan Attao.

The other two members, Reps. Joe Itibus and Edwin Aldan, were off-island.

But Dela Cruz said they are waiting for Itibus and Aldan’s return so they can also sign the report which will then be released to the media.

Dela Cruz said a copy of the report will also be provided to the Office of the Public Auditor, the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Governor.

The House PUC committee met with CUC officials last month to question them about their controversial decision to purchase a power generator from GPSM.

On the same day, the Senate utilities committee conducted an oversight hearing with the CUC board which later canceled the request for quotations with GPSM.