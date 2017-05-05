Commerce chief supports bill to impose fees on tour company vehicles

SECRETARY of Commerce Mark Rabauliman supports a measure that will allow his department to impose fees on registered vehicles belonging to tour companies.

House Bill 20-40 was introduced by Rep. Ivan Blanco and passed by the House last month. It is now in the Senate.

Public Law 19-28 already requires vehicles belonging to tour companies to be registered and issued permits by the Department of Commerce. But the law did not provide clarity with respect to how the department would establish reasonable registration and permitting fees.

House Bill 20-40’s key provision reads:

“(b) Consistent with this Section, the secretary of Commerce shall have the authority to promulgate and establish reasonable registration and permitting fees through adopted regulations for the following vehicles belonging to tour operators:

“(1) Any vehicle registered under the tour operator that provides services for profit.”

The Marianas Visitors Authority takes no position on the measure, but stated that rather than establishing registration and permitting fees for vehicles belonging to tour operators that provide services for profit, it may be simpler to require any registered owner of a vehicle able to transport 15 passengers or more to pay registration and permitting fees as determined by the Department of Commerce.

“Exceptions should be made for school buses and government-owned transportation vehicles which operate on a non-profit basis,” MVA stated.