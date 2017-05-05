Hocog insists on legislative immunity

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor Borja Hocog said he is “cloaked” by legislative immunity as far as the allegations made by Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto are concerned in the lawsuit filed against Hocog for his role in the establishment of Luta Mermaid LLC/MV Luta.

Hocog said his actions alleged in the complaint were undertaken when he was still a senator of Rota.

His lawyer, Randall Cunliffe, filed a two-page response to Yamamoto’s allegations, and again asked the District Court for the NMI to dismiss the case in its entirety.

Cunliffe said the complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted. He said Yamamoto’s lawsuit does not identify claims that give the federal court jurisdiction over them.

Federal Judge Ramona Manglona denied last month Hocog’s second motion to dismiss Yamamoto’s first amended complaint against him and the registered owners of Luta Mermaid LLC/MV Luta.

Yamamoto sued them in Oct. 2016 for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Manglona said the second motion for dismissal does not raise defenses or objections that were unavailable at the time the first motion was filed.