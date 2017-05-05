Bill to mandate 100% employment of local workers

REPRESENTATIVE Frank Aguon has introduced a measure that he said will require employers to have a workforce consisting of 100 percent local workers by the year 2019 when the federal CW program expires.

House Bill 20-72 states that even with the implementation of U.S. Public Law 110-229, which federalized local immigration, “many employers continue to employ more foreign nationals than U.S. citizens, CNMI permanent residents or U.S. permanent residents to the detriment of the local workforce.”

According to the bill, “This attitude of complacency must change immediately. The CNMI economy will be drastically affected if there is a labor shortage. Employers must become more responsible.”

The bill states that the commonwealth “must begin the process of phasing out its foreign national worker program and employers must comply with the federal and CNMI mandates to employ U.S. workers in order to maintain their businesses in the CNMI.”

But the bill also states that the Legislature “appreciates the difficulty of reaching the goal of 100 percent local employment. This is why the Legislature believes that the federal mandate that the CNMI achieve 100 percent dependence on local labor is totally unrealistic. [U.S.] Public Law 110-229 is not practical given the limits of our population. Realistically, we anticipate the need for some foreign labor. However, this legislation attempts to get the CNMI on the right track. The Governor and the Delegate have made efforts to negotiate a higher cap with regard to foreign labor. This was done to balance our need to sustain our economy with the need to employ more local workers.”

The bill’s key provisions read:

“Section 4525. Work Force Participation by Citizens and CNMI Permanent Residents and U.S. Permanent Residents. (a) Full time workforce. In the full-time workforce of any employer, the percentage of citizens, U.S. permanent residents and CNMI permanent residents and their immediate relatives employed by said employer shall equal or exceed the percentage of citizens, U.S. permanent residents, CNMI permanent residents and their immediate relatives in the available private sector workforce required under subsection (b).

“(b) Percentage. The [Labor] Secretary shall enforce the [local] percentage specified in subsection (a) as follows: (1) By June 15, 2018, the percentage shall be not less than 45 percent; (2) By June 15, 2019, the percentage shall be not less than 50 percent; (3) By June 15, 2020 the percentage shall not be less than 50 percent; (4) By June 15, 2021, the percentage shall be not less than 55 percent; (5) By June 15, 2022, the percentage shall not be less than 60 percent; (6) By June 15, 2023, the percentage shall not be less than 65 percent; (7) By June 15, 2024 the percentage shall not be less than 70 percent; and (8) By June 15, 2025 the percentage shall not be less than 75 percent.”

Under the bill, the first violation will be punishable by a fine of $1,000 for each unlawful action; the second violation is punishable by a fine of $2,000 for each unlawful action; and third violation is punishable by a fine of $3,000.