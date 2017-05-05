High-speed-chase defendant Vincent Norita gets 9 years

VINCENT San Nicolas Norita 32, pled guilty to 18 traffic offenses that included speeding, reckless driving, fleeing a police officer, theft of vehicle, and tampering with a vehicle.

On Dec. 9, 2016, police said they attempted to stop the speeding white Toyota Yaris driven by Norita who continued to travel at a high rate of speed, disobeying all traffic signs and signals, with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

The high-speed car pursuit ended when the Toyota crashed and overturned in Koblerville. A video later posted on Facebook showed a police officer, using what appeared to be a baton, repeatedly hitting two individuals — believed to be Norita and his passenger, Joe Ada — while they lay on the ground near the overturned sedan.

On Monday, Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced Norita to nine years of imprisonment, to be served day for day without probation. Norita was given credit for three months and 12 days of time served, and was also ordered to pay a $250 fine and $25 in court costs.

Norita appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections and was represented by Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark while Assistant Attorney General Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government.

The judgment and commitment order for Norita noted that he has prior convictions for robbery and burglary.

On Dec. 22, 2016, the court granted the prosecution’s motion to dismiss, without prejudice, the case against Norita.

The Office of the Attorney General later filed traffic charges against Norita over the car chase. He was also charged with theft of the vehicle.

At the change-of-plea hearing, Norita admitted that on Dec. 9, 2016, he drove over 100 mph from Chalan Laulau to Garapan, to Tanapag, back to Garapan, Chinatown, Chalan Laulau, Chalan Kanoa and then to Koblerville where he eventually crashed.

Norita added that he drove on the highway as well as into the residential areas. He said the way he was driving was dangerous to people on the road, and that he was trying to elude the police.

His passenger, Joe Ada, was charged with possession of an illegal controlled substance, but there has been no update yet about his case.

As for the police beating of Norita and Ada, Variety was told that it is still being investigated by the Department of Public Safety’s internal affairs unit and the Office of the Attorney General’s Investigation Division.