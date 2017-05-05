Seatouch Saipan re-opens under new management

SEATOUCH Saipan has reopened under new management on the Fiesta Resort & Spa beach.

Seatouch offers a marine animal experience that allows people to enjoy swimming and playing with stingrays.

This new tourist attraction is not offered anywhere else in the region and the closest experience like this would be in Jamaica and Bahamas, according to Ivan Quichocho, vice president for business development with Tan Holdings Inc. which manages Seatouch Saipan.





“We should all be proud that this is available on our lovely island of Saipan, and that we have this offering, unique to our island destination,” he said.

Seatouch management held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the facility which was destroyed by Typhoon Soudelor in Aug. 2015.

Tan Holdings Inc. president and chief executive officer Jerry Tan said they decided to reopen Seatouch because “it is important that we continue to add new attractions so that our destination becomes more entertaining and enjoyable for our tourists.”

Seatouch operations manager Rommel Catalma said they have 13 individual stingrays with unique characters.





The stingray experience is different from what other water parks offer, he added.

“Here you can swim with the stingray, hold or kiss them or have a stingray massage,” he said, adding that their stingrays are trained and their stingers have been removed.

“They are harmless,” he said. However, all guests have to undergo a safety briefing at their office before going to the water where they will be guided by stingray handlers during the interaction period.

Every day they will have four sessions, starting at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.





Each session can accommodate 40 guests, Catalma said.

Seatouch Saipan, he added, has made the interaction with the rare animals personal and exciting.

“It’s more interactive — we focus on creating a better experience for our guests.”

Ed Arriola, Seatouch sales and marketing head and Century Tours marketing manager, said their clients for “Let’s Go,” an off-road mountain and jungle trail, can avail themselves of discounted fees at Seatouch which is for local residents as well.





In an interview, Tan said in order for local tourism to be successful, Saipan has to remain competitive with other destinations.

“Looking at this attraction, which involves interaction with the stingray, I think it’s appealing to all markets, including Chinese, and Korean, which is our top market based on arrival numbers.”

Seatouch Saipan is appealing especially for tourists who are here because the island is a “sea destination,” he added.

“We want to invest in new products that hopefully will also benefit local residents and not just the tourists, and I know students and young people will enjoy the experience, too.”