Businessman: Economy will collapse without CW program

JIM Arenovski of Island Training Solutions, which helps train local workers, said the local economy will collapse if the federal CW program is discontinued.

Arenovski was one of the speakers at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting on Wednesday in Hibiscus Hall at the Fiesta Resort & Spa.

Arenovski spoke about his recent testimony before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in support of H.R. 339, a bill that will increase the CW cap from 12,998 to 15,000 and increase the CW fee that will fund the training of local workers from $150 to $200.

Arenovski noted that some of the U.S. senators “lectured” the panelists from the CNMI about the commonwealth’s previous labor and immigration issues.

“I was personally upset about that — I was not happy, but we need to remind ourselves that we are under the microscope all the time,” he said adding that the recent issues about unpaid illegal workers, one of whom died at a construction site, do not help the CNMI.

“We need to be aware that we are under scrutiny,” he said in an interview with the media.

But Arenovski is optimistic that the U.S. Congress will still consider the CNMI’s concerns, saying that U.S. lawmakers understood the need for additional workers.

“They understand the need to find an alternative category for construction workers or a different source from China for construction workers. So those are the main things. As for the increase of training fees — it’s obvious that we need to train more people.”

Arenovski said the “simple fact” is that because the local workforce is still not enough, “the economy is going to collapse if [the CW program] stops.”

David Gootnick, director, international affairs and trade of the Government Accountability Office, the U.S. congressional watchdog, told the Senate panel that the removal of all guest workers on CW-1 permits will result in a 26 to 62 percent reduction in the CNMI’s Gross Domestic Product — “a relatively large negative effect on the economy.”

He also said that their “preliminary analysis shows that the current number of unemployed domestic workers in the CNMI is insufficient to replace the existing CW-1 workers or to fill all the nonconstruction jobs that planned development projects are expected to create once their business operations commence.”