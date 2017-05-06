Tropex Garden Co. Ltd damages IT&E cable in As Lito

(Press Release) — On Wednesday morning, Tropex Garden Co. Ltd damaged several pairs of cable in As Lito affecting landline and DSL customers.

Tropex Garden Co. Ltd. performed digging activities without adequate clearance as a subcontractor to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

IT&E has isolated the issue and would like to apologize for the temporary outage caused by Tropex Garden this week. The public and all contractors are reminded that they are required to contact IT&E seven days before any digging activity so that IT&E cables can be properly marked to prevent these outages and inconveniences to our customers.

Affected customers are being asked to inform CallCenterLeads@itehq.net.