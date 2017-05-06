Taste of the Marianas kicks off May 6

(MVA) — The 19th Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden kicks off Saturday, May 6. in Garapan Fishing Base at 6 p.m. in celebration of May Tourism Month.

The evening’s entertainment on the main stage will include: 180 Revolution at 6 p.m., the opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m., K-Pop at 7 p.m., Glushko’s Academy of Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m., Simiyan Manaina-ta at 8 p.m., Tiul Belau Dancers at 9 p.m., and Refaluwasch Warriors at 9:30 p.m. The Docomo Pacific Hot Dog Eating Contest for adults will be held at 8 p.m. on the second stage.

The Marianas Visitors Authority has confirmed 13 food and three beverage vendors for the event, which features international cuisine at affordable prices from local hotels and restaurant vendors, non-stop live entertainment on the main stage, nightly contests on the secondary stage, and arts and crafts sales. The festival will be held from 6-10 p.m. each Saturday in May, closing at 11 p.m. on the final night.

Participating food vendors are Fiesta Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort, Mariana Resort & Spa, Herman’s Bakery, D’Elegance Cafe, Furusato Restaurant, Thai House, Tropical Chills, Sierra’s Pearl Shake, Sweet Escapes, Matty’s BBQ, and Tony Roma’s/ Capricciosa.

Registration is also open to the public for two new cooking contests for adults this year: the “Kadun Pika” (spicy chicken) on May 13 and BBQ Pork Ribs Cook Off on May 20, both cosponsored by Twins Market. Contest rules and registration forms are available online at www.mymarianas.com or at the MVA office on Beach Rd. in San Jose. Registration for each contest is open to the first 10 applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis. On May 25, the Chefs Competition will pit local chefs against each other.

Residents are also encouraged to show their support for Tourism Month by observing “Hafa Adai Tirow Spirit” Island Wear Fridays and participating in Tourism Trivia on KCNM-KZMI, KKMP, KWAW and Power 99.