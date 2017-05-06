Liberation Committee needs $200K

THE 2017 Liberation Day Committee is requesting $200,000 from the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation.

Committee chairman Matt Deleon Guerrero said they are hopeful that something can be provided for this year’s festivities.

“The mayor has made a request and we will talk with the delegation,” he said.

If they can’t get the requested funding, Deleon Guerrero said they will pursue other options. But he is confident they will get the lawmakers’ support.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, for his part, said the delegation supports the annual Liberation festivities.

“So I’m sure they will be willing to help us out. I’ve been talking to them and have submitted our justification and financial reports for the past two years,” the mayor said.

On Thursday, at a meeting in the mayor’s conference room, the committee said it will start accepting applications for event activities.

The deadline for the submission for concession applications is June 9.





Only family-based or nonprofit groups can apply for booth and game concessions.

The concession fee is $400 for food and $200 for games during the festivities that will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from June 17 to July 4.

The deadline for submission of float entries is June 19.

Applications for the 2017 Liberation Queen must be submitted on or before May 12.

Application forms are available for pick up at the Saipan mayor’s office on the second floor of the Ladera Center on Beach Road in Oleai.

The Liberation Day Committee will be giving away cash prizes for the raffle draw: $5,000, first prize; $3,000, second prize; and $2,000, third prize.

More raffle prizes will be announced soon.

This year’s Liberation Day subcommittees and their members are: budget and finance, Ryan Camacho, Skep Palacios and Carline Sablan; public relations and sponsorship, Laila Y. Boyer, James Nelson, Frankie Eliptico, and Iliana Pacheco; 2017 Royal Court committee, Peachy Quitugua and Myla Capitan; parade and floats, Bo Palacios, Tania David and Joseph Torres; program and entertainment, Farah Younis and Parker Yobei; grounds and logistics, Maria Valentina Haberman, Anthony Macaranas, Joann Aquino, Mark Robles and Chris Concepcion; and grandstand and hospitality, Henry Hofschneider.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Cultures, Community and Service.”