‘Let’s Move Marianas’ resumes free workout class

AFTER a hiatus of almost a year, Let’s Move Marianas’ free Zumba/aero-kickboxing class will resume on Monday, May 8.

Event coordinator Ernie Molina said incorporating a physical workout into one’s lifestyle can help prevent non-communicable diseases, especially diabetes and hypertension.

He is inviting everyone to visit the Garapan Central Park for the free Zumba and aero-kickboxing workout from Monday to Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Joseph Caranto, a licensed Zumba instructor, and Joewel Vallega, a certified kickboxing instructor, will conduct the workouts. Both have training in basic life support-cardio pulmonary resuscitation and are certified by the American Heart Association.

On Monday, Molina said Let’s Move Marianas with the help of health workers from the Commonwealth Health Center will also conduct a free blood pressure checkup and blood sugar tests.

“We will also teach participants how to get their [body mass index] so they will know how many pounds they should lose in order to achieve their ideal BMI,” Molina said, adding that they will also distribute flyers regarding food that people should eat and that which they should avoid.

A patient health educator and hemodialysis technician at CHC, Molina said the free Zumba and aero-kickboxing workout is Let’s Move Marianas’ way of promoting good health in the community.

Let’s Move Marianas’s Zumba classes started in May 2014 and ended in July 2016. Molina said they had to stop because their instructors were affected by the CW cap.

“But we have to resume this program because there are many people requesting it. Not everyone can afford to go to a gym where they have to pay a membership fee. This is open for everyone and it’s free,” he said.

He added that the free Zumba class was very popular, attracting up to 150 participants.

“The resumption of Let’s Move Marianas’ free Zumba/aero-kickboxing workout is very timely as we are also celebrating Women’s Health Month. We are inviting the mothers, as well as the fathers, to join this program,” Molina said.