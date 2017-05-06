Ambrosio Ogumoro guilty of car theft

ASSISTANT Attorney General Matthew Baisley said former Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Ambrosio Ogumoro was found guilty of theft by deception for selling a DPS car for $50 which had been repaired for $2,500, an amount paid by DPS.

But he said Ogumoro was found not guilty of the other theft charge involving a DPS computer that the defendant brought to his True North Bar and was repaired using DPS funds.

Baisley said the testimony of Ogumoro’s brother, former DPS acting Commissioner Aniceto Ogumoro, proved damaging to the prosecution’s case.

Aniceto Ogumoro testified that he gave the defendant permission to take home the computer.

“That was something that he never told the police before,” Baisley said. “That was something that he never told the attorney general before and so it was something not in discovery.”

Baisley said they learned what Aniceto Ogumoro was going to say on the day he testified.

“I don’t know what the jury thought of that, but it made the case tough,” Baisley said.

“Because you have basically the highest law enforcement official at that time saying ‘I gave him permission to take the computer.’ ”

Baisley said the jury found reasonable doubt with the computer theft charge.

As for Judge Kenneth Govendo, he basically tracked the jury’s decisions, the prosecutor said.

“The jury [on Tuesday] found the defendant guilty of the car theft charge and the judge found him guilty of misconduct. The jury found the defendant not guilty of the theft of the computer, and the judge found him not guilty of misconduct [for that charge].”

Ambrosio Ogumoro, whose defense counsel is Mark Hanson, is still out on bail under pre-trial conditions.

Asked about the defendant’s possible sentence, Baisley declined to comment.

“It will be interesting, especially since the case for which he was convicted before and this case share the same abuse-of-office characteristic,” he said.

Judge Govendo scheduled Ambrosio Ogumoro’s sentencing for Sept. 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Last year, then-Judge David A. Wiseman sentenced the former DPS official to one year in jail for his role in shielding then-Attorney General Edward Buckingham from being served with penal summons in Aug. 2012.