Gold Mantis says it is working with authorities to identify workers with wage claims

GOLD Mantis, one of Imperial Pacific International’s contractors, said it is now working with the authorities to identify the employees who worked on the casino project to make sure that they receive the wages they are entitled to under the law.

Gold Mantis in an email on Thursday said it also has been providing and is continuing to provide humanitarian aid to some 91 workers.

“Gold Mantis has been working with both CNMI and U.S. government authorities and a local charitable organization (Karidat) with respect to the logistics of providing this humanitarian aid, which includes food, water, lodging, and medical care,” the contractor said.

The workers have been staging protests, saying that Gold Mantis hasn’t paid them for a month and a half. They say they entered the CNMI as “tourists.”