Governor has a tough decision to make with CUC board

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres said he will meet with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board this week and make a “tough decision.”

He was supposed to announce a decision 11 days ago, but postponed it as he had to travel to Washington, D.C. and testify at a U.S. Senate committee hearing.

In an interview on Thursday, he said he is aware of the House Committee on Public Utilities and Communications’ findings and recommendation that the CUC board members resign or be terminated by the governor.

“I’ve received a lot of recommendations. But I will read the report and make sure I review the information thoroughly,” Torres said.

The House panel’s report was signed by Reps. Frank Dela Cruz, Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Reps Frank Aguon and Blas Jonathan Attao. Two other committee members, Reps. Jose Itibus and Edwin Aldan, did not sign it. Itibus was off island while Aldan recused himself, citing a conflict of interest.

The committee found that the CUC board members’ actions regarding the proposed procurement of an $11 million power generator from General Pacific Services Marianas or GPSM suggest collusion and corruption.

“The committee believes that the board, with the exception of David Sablan, knew or should have known that the activities and actions it took with GPSM were laced not only with conflicts of interest but more, leading to collusion and corruption. It was also inappropriate that the CUC board throughout this [request for quotations] process would hold executive sessions, leaving the [members of the] public that were invited to wait and not be informed of their actions. Even more troubling was the conduct in these meetings where the public, even legislators, were asked by some board members, ‘What are you doing here?’ or ‘Why haven’t you been attending our meetings so you know what we are doing?’

“This type of rhetoric and conduct is unprofessional and undiplomatic to say the least…. The committee during the course of the meeting [with the board members] found that some of [them] were highly disrespectful as they were busy on their cell phones while the meeting was in progress.

“The committee….finds that the board members [except for] David Sablan failed in their fiduciary duty to uphold the public trust bestowed upon them by acting in the most flagrant manner possible.”