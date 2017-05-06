Body of diver found in Laolao Bay; another drowns in waters off Kensington

A DIVER who went missing on Thursday was later found lifeless by search and rescue responders in Laolao Bay. On the same day, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported a drowning incident in the waters off the Kensington Hotel involving a 71-year-old Korean.

The fatality in Laolao Bay was 60-year-old Norihiko Manabe, according to Department of Public Safety public information officer Sgt. Jason Tarkong.

Manabe was an avid diver, with over 500 dives and had been to Saipan more than 20 times, Variety was told.

Click to enlarge

Tarkong said that at 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, police received a call from the security guard at the Laolao Bay dive site, informing them about a missing Japanese diver.

When police arrived at the scene, they met with a Saipan Coral Reef diving instructor who told the officers that he took three Japanese male tourist divers out at 9 a.m.

According to the instructor, they took a break but went back in a little after 10 a.m.

As they were coming back from their second dive, the instructor noticed that Manabe, who was earlier trailing behind him, was missing.

The instructor told police that he looked for Manabe, but he couldn’t find him so he reported the Japanese missing.

Department of Fire Emergency and Medical Services’ Search and Rescue Unit divers searched the waters with a DPS Boating Safety Unit. Police officers searched along the shoreline while a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter conducted an air search.

The sea was described as “choppy” by the U.S. Coast Guard.

At 3:44 p.m., DFEMS reported that the diver had been found about 400 feet away from the dive site, floating face down.

According to DPS, “The victim had obvious signs of death such as rigor mortis, fixed and dilated pupils, and his being cold to the touch and cyanotic (having a blue pigmentation).”

The body was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center.

Also on Thursday, at 4:02 p.m., DFEMS received a call from the DPS 911 dispatch about a possible drowning incident at the Kensington Hotel beach.

The victim’s son had pulled his father onto the beach, and lifeguards performed CPR until the medics arrived.

The victim, Kim Kyoung Ju, was transported to CHC where Dr. Farzan pronounced him deceased at 4:41 p.m.