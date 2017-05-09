Globetrotting high school student named Marianas intern

(MVA) — Nineteen-year-old high school senior Yu-Hsuan Lin, also known as Sherry, is no stranger to travel, having already visited 23 countries at her young age. And now the globetrotter will add the Marianas to her list, having just been named this year’s “Intern to The Marianas” by the Marianas Visitors Authority in Taiwan.

Lin beat two other finalists in April 2017 to win what is being touted by the organizers as the “best internship in the world.”





“We’re very excited that this campaign continues to generate a lot of media interest in Taiwan even in our fourth year of the competition,” said MVA marketing manager Bruce Bateman. “The contest has already generated over $150,000 in ad exposure value for the Marianas, including four “breaking news” stories on television, newspaper coverage, and wide online coverage.”

Lin, who will graduate this summer from the Taipei Municipal Zhong Shan Girls High School, stood out from over 400 candidates after three rounds of competition to become the youngest-ever winner of the program.





The “Intern to The Marianas” competition is composed of online voting and interview sessions. Not only did Lin obtain the most votes during the online voting session, she also won the final competition with her wisdom answers to judges’ interview questions. According to MVA’s Taiwan country manager Milane Tsai, Lin was picked for her great composure on stage and her unique life experience.

The young winner, who is also striving to get accepted by a good university in Taiwan, is set to depart on her dream internship right after the college entrance exam in July. Lin admitted that the process of preparing for the two totally different kinds of competition was very challenging, but she said she also learned better time management from the experience.





In addition to travelling to countries including Nepal, Cambodia and China, where she served as a volunteer, Lin has been sponsored by a local company to take part in a 300-kilometer dog sledding expedition in the Arctic.

As intern to the Marianas, Lin in will travel visit Saipan, Tinian, and Rota over a week’s time and share her experiences via the media.