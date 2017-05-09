Korean community to hold fundraising golf event for students

THE Korean Community of Saipan will host the first annual Korea Golf Classic to support a program that aims to send local students to Korea.

Organization secretary Simon Sin said they want to sponsor local students for an educational and cultural exchange program.

The students are scheduled to leave Saipan on June 7 for South Korea.

“We need about 35 students including chaperons,” Sin said.

The golf tournament will be held at Laolao Bay Golf Resort on May 20, Saturday. The tee off is at 12:30 p.m. and the shotgun starts at 1:30 p.m. The entry fee is $100.

Sin said they need $35,000 for the student exchange program, adding that they are seeking cash or in-kind donations.

Hole-in-one prizes include two cars, $10,000 and a roundtrip ticket. They will also have a raffle draw, Sin said, adding that one of their sponsors is Triple J.

He said the student-exchange program will help local students gain more understanding, acquire more knowledge and further develop their skills in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang encourages golf enthusiasts and community members to participate in the event which he will join.

“Let us support this program,” he added.

In South Korea, the participating local students will visit the Hyundai car manufacturing plant, the Marine Corps of Korea, a war memorial, the 63 Building, the Everland Theme Park, a zipline, the Seoul commercial area and the headquarter of other companies.

The mayor’s student exchange coordinator Yuki Kishimoto said they are looking for 10th to 12th graders and college students 19 to 21 years old. Participants must have a U.S. passport and each will pay just $500 for all expenses, including airfare and accommodations in South Korea.

For more information, call Yuki Kishimoto at 234-6208 or Simon Sin at 287-7733 or email koreasaipan@gmail.com.