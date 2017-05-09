Tinian native is the Navy’s eyes and ears in the sky

NORFOLK, Va. (U.S. Navy Hometown Media Outreach) — A 2013 Tinian Junior Senior High School graduate and Tinian, Guam native is serving with a U.S. Navy squadron that flies one of the Navy’s most advanced aircraft, one with an important mission: keeping watch over the skies and oceans of the world.

Seaman Jarvis King serves with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, also known as the “Bluetails,” which operates out of Norfolk.

King works as an aviation electronics technician and is responsible for troubleshooting and repairing equipment and employing the latest test equipment and procedures.

“I like being hands on and working with aviation electronics,” King said.

The Hawkeye is a carrier-based aircraft, taking off from and landing on Navy aircraft carriers at sea. Using powerful radar and an array of advanced sensors, the twin-turboprop aircraft and its crew of five can remain in the air for hours, scanning the skies, detecting potential airborne and surface threats and relaying real-time information to other Navy aircraft and ships operating in the area.

“This command feels like a family which makes it a great place to serve,” King said.

The E-2D provides the Navy with a variety of other capabilities as well, including the ability to conduct search-and-rescue operations, communications relays, close air support coordination and drug interdiction. The Hawkeye can fly at nearly 350 mph at altitudes up to 30,000 feet.

“The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a complex system and requires the full effort of every Bluetail sailor to maintain the aircraft in full mission capable status,” said Cmdr. Mike Finn, commanding officer. “Our aircrew, maintainers, and admin support personnel are the best this country has to offer. Their expertise ensures that VAW-121 continues to be successful.”

With over 150 sailors assigned to the squadron, jobs are highly specialized and designed to keep each part of the Hawkeye running smoothly. Whether training new aviators, maintaining airframes and engines, processing paperwork or handling and flying the aircraft, the key to success is teamwork.

“Serving in the Navy has given me the opportunity to take care of my parents,” King said. “I feel honored serving in the Navy and my parents are very proud.”