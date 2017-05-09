Kilili says Medicare for all is the real solution

(Office of the CNMI Congressional Delegate e-newsletter) — Amid the drama last week on repealing and replacing Obamacare, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan says he joined 108 other members of the House as a cosponsor of the real solution to the nation’s health care dilemma: Medicare for All.

“Unlike both Obamacare and the Republican replacement passed on Thursday, Medicare for All, H.R. 676, covers residents of the Mariana Islands in exactly the same way as Americans living anywhere in our country.

“By expanding the existing federal Medicare insurance program, which 2,219 Marianas residents already use, Medicare for All would provide the full range of healthcare to everyone who needs it.

“The program would be paid for in the same way as Medicare with a progressive excise tax on payroll income and by pooling existing federal expenditures for health care, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, into a single system.

“This would save the commonwealth millions of dollars in local matching funds now required by Medicaid and ensure that our hospital does not have to absorb the cost of those who cannot pay for care. And anyone who chooses to buy private health insurance would still be free to do so.”