House OK’s budget resolution, handgun ban revival, other bills

THE House of Representatives adopted House Concurrent Resolution 20-1 on Friday which identifies the revenues and resources of the CNMI government for its budget in fiscal year 2018 which starts on Oct. 1, 2017.

The members also passed House Bill 20-48, H.B. 20-3, H.B. 20-34, H.B. 20-44, H.B. 20-37, H.B. 20-45 and adopted House Joint Resolution 20-03 which respectfully requests the secretary of the Department of Public Works to include Laulau Bay Road under the Territorial Transportation Improvement Plan.

The House likewise adopted House Commemorative Resolution 20-5 which is to express condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family of the late Kevin T. Atalig and to pay tribute to his countless contributions to the people of the CNMI.

All 19 members present voted yes to pass the bills but Vice Speaker Janet Maratita and House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez voted no to House Bill 20-48 which will prohibit any person under the age of 18 years of age to serve alcoholic beverages at any establishment. The measure was introduced by Rep Edwin Aldan.

House Bill 20-3 was introduced by Rep. BJ Attao to allow for e-citation implementation while H.B. 2-34, introduced by Rep. Vinnie Sablan, will re-impose the CNMI handgun ban if the federal court ruling that found the ban unconstitutional is overturned.

Introduced by Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, H.B. 20-44 will establish separate marriage license fees for residents and non-residents while H.B. 20-37, introduced by Rep Joseph Deleon Guerrero, will prohibit the taking and selling of certain sizes of fish species.

H.B. 20-45 will establish two new public highways, Route 324 in Laulau and Route 325 in Kanat Tabla and was introduced by Rep Larry Deleon Guerrero.

All these House bills now go to the Senate.