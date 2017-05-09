2 arrested for stealing baby milk formula

TWO men were arrested for stealing baby milk formula from San Jose Mart then selling it to Chang Ming Store in Garapan.

John Raymond San Nicolas Muna, 27, and Joshua Blas Santos, 29, appeared before Superior Court Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio for a bail hearing on Friday afternoon and were charged with conspiracy to commit theft.

Citing a conflict with the Office of the Public Defender, the court appointed attorney Rene Holmes to represent Muna, As for Santos, he will be represented by Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit.

Assistant Attorney General Vesty Weintraub appeared for the government which also charged Santos with felony theft and petitioned the court to revoke his probation in another criminal case.

Police said they responded to a reported theft on April 14, 2017 at the San Jose Mart in Oleai.

A store cashier told police that she recognized the perpetrator because he was a regular customer at San Jose Mart.

According to the cashier, Muna asked her if he could take a case of Similac milk out to the parking lot to show his wife and be certain it was the right one. Muna also showed her a check “under the Best Sunshine Corporation” before he exited the store with the case of Similac milk.

After five minutes, the cashier asked a bagger boy to go out and check on Muna. But the bagger boy could not locate Muna anywhere in the parking lot. The San Jose Mart owner told the cashier to call the police.

Responding police officers reviewed the surveillance footage which showed a man wearing a maroon Best Sunshine uniform, black pants and black shoes entering San Jose Mart and getting a shopping cart. The man went to the cashier counter and then exited San Jose Mart with a case of Similac milk.

Police also noticed that another incident was recorded by the surveillance camera prior to Muna’s leaving the store.

Two individuals — one tall, slim built man wearing a black baseball cap, a blue t-shirt with black long pants, and a short, medium built man with short hair wearing a white shirt with black horizontal stripes, black long pants, black shoes and a back pack — entered San Jose Mart and took a case of Similac milk from the shelves and placed it at the rear of the store near the refrigerator for soft drinks.

The video footage showed the man in a blue shirt putting six cans of Similac milk into the other man’s backpack before exiting the store.

Police identified Muna as the individual with the black backpack, and the other man as Santos who had been involved in previous theft incidents.

On April 28, 2017 police detectives arrived in the Bank of Guam parking area to check on Muna at the Best Sunshine office.

Police met with Muna, along with his wife, and Santos’s common-law wife.

Police advised Santos’s common-law wife to tell Santos to meet with the police at the Criminal Investigation Bureau office,

Police said during an interview at the CIB office, Muna admitted that he and Santos entered the San Jose Mart twice on April 14, 2017 and took Similac milk without the intention of paying for it.

Muna said they took the milk to Chang Ming Store in Garapan and sold it for $60 then went back to San Jose Mart to steal 12 more cans of Similac milk but they only took six cans.

Santos also admitted to the police that he and Muna took Similac milk at San Jose Mart twice without paying for it, and then sold the milk to Chang Ming Store.

Santos said he took two cases of Similac milk, each case containing six cans, and hid them on the rear shelves and told Muna to take them from where he had left them. Santos said Muna only took one case and left.

Police learned that Santos and Muna took a total of 12 Similac milk cans worth $278.88 with each Similac milk can costing $22.99.

The defendants’ preliminary hearing was set for May 10, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 217 A.