Cancer march raises over $200,000

THIS year’s Marianas March Against Cancer raised $207,072 in cash and in-kind donations, surpassing last year’s $177,000.

The 12-hour event took place at Hopwood Middle School on May 5- 6 and drew 2,000 people, MMAC chair Carolyn Hosono said.

Bobby Cruz, MMAC co-chair, said: “It really does show that this community cares about preventing cancer, cares about honoring the memories of those we’ve lost to cancer but are also standing ready to support all our loved ones in fighting against cancer.”

In his remarks, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said no one should fight alone against cancer.

“We are here for you as your support. You are here for us as our inspiration and we can win this battle together,” said Apatang, himself a cancer survivor. His wife, however, succumbed to it in Dec. 2016.

Patricia Cruz, another cancer survivor, thanked God for giving her a second chance.

“I remember seeing the fear in my children’s eyes as I cried out in pain and threw up blood,” Cruz said, recounting her battle against cancer in 2010.

“When the doctor said I had cancer, I was in disbelief. I cried and hugged my two kids. I had a tumor the size of a melon in my stomach that caused massive internal bleeding.”

She was brought to a hospital in the Philippines for surgery. She recalled staying 14 days in the ICU. For six months she was bedridden and underwent intense radiation and chemotherapy for a year.

“I remember losing my hair in chunks. I could not walk and could barely lift anything more than 10 lbs. They were the most terrifying years of my life,” she said, referring to her five-year battle against cancer.

“With the support of a powerful community, my friends and family, they pushed me to fight to believe and to have faith in God. I had the willingness to keep fighting and I’m standing here, strong,” she said.

“I am 50 years old and I beat cancer!” she said. She then performed 30 pushups on stage.

Nola Hix, a member of the MMAC committee, reiterated the purpose of the annual fundraising event: “It is for people who need it, for people who are suffering and who need medical assistance.”

She said the event also teaches students to advocate for a very worthy cause.

According to Juan L. Babauta, executive director of the Commonwealth Cancer Association, this year’s event was very successful. For two years in a row, he added, 18 teams of sponsors participated.

“We expect it to be even bigger with more sponsors next year,” Babauta said.

Rep. Vinnie Sablan, whose team Talaabwogh Star won the Best Tent Award for the second consecutive year, said the concept of their tent this year was “a healing garden.”

He said they were inspired by a former team member, Jesse K. Seman, who turned to herbs and plants when he was battling oral cancer. He passed away earlier this year. “We dedicated our MMAC march to him. We honor him and remember him for what he taught us in fighting the battle against cancer,” Sablan said.





Hosono said before concluding the event, they conducted a “fight back” ceremony, adding that this year’s teams and sponsors also pledged to join the MMAC in 2018.

The following are the winners of the MMAC awards this year:

Rookie of the Year — Docomo Pacific and Marianas Basketball Association

Rising Star — Mariana Islands Football Association

Best Baton — Team Bodig

Best Tent — Team Talaabwogh Star

Most Luminaries Sold — Team Bodig

Inspiration Award — Team Faiye

Community Spirit Award — Team Bodig

Most money raised:

Puti’un (Business) — Team Pacific Islands Club

Atdao (Government) — Northern Marianas Island Football Association

Pulan (Families) — Team Bodig

Napu (Schools) — Mt. Carmel School

Tasi (Business/NGOs) — Imperial Pacific International and Marianas High School

Tano (Non-Profit) — CNMI Government and Ayuda Network

