Zeno Deleon Guerrero wins AG’s Cup

MOUNT Carmel High School senior Zeno C. Deleon Guerrero won the 33rd annual Attorney General’s Cup speech competition on Friday. It was the 18th win for MCS.

In second place was Shea Kennedy Hartig, a Saipan International School freshman; Yuuki Nishida, a Marianas High School senior, finished third; and Yu Jin Lee, a senior at Grace Christian Academy, received honorable mention.

This year’s topic was the balance of power between the federal government and the commonwealth, specifically in the context of management of natural resources and on whether local control or federal management is the better approach.

In his speech, Deleon Guerrero noted a “wide range of preemptive statutes, unfunded mandates and regulatory overreach” on the part of the federal government.

“At the local level, we have seen this coercive federalism in our labor and immigration system, intrusive federal oversight, and decisions made by officials thousands of miles away who know almost nothing about who we are and what we face.”

He added, “You would think, then, that with all that power, the U.S. government could effectively protect our environment. Sadly, though, that has not been the case.”

However, “our local government has done no better.”

Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Mt. Carmel School president, said the MCS senior proposed a different approach to the issue. “He wants a third option. He wants cooperation.”

Instead of arguing about power and authority over our natural resources, Zeno Deleon Guerrero said in his speech, “the federal government and our commonwealth should share responsibility for those natural resources. And instead of fighting against each other, we should work with each other to protect our natural resources, to save our islands from sinking into the sea and to keep our house standing.”

Second placer Shea Kennedy Hartig of Saipan International School said “when it comes to the environment every state and territory is different, every state and territory should manage their own. The authority to declare marine monuments and marine sanctuaries and conservation areas are not specifically stated in the U.S. Constitution. But the 10th Amendment reserves power to the CNMI. And the Covenant says that the people of the CNMI have a right to local self-government, and to govern themselves according to a constitution of their own making.”

Third place Yuuki Nishida of Marianas High School said the CNMI should be allowed to oversee its own marine sanctuary and local resources.

“The inspiration behind our marine sanctuary was born with good intention, but its application is exceptionally flawed. The implementation of policy that limits the use of local resources must be thoroughly vetted and approved by CNMI lawmakers and the community.

“The federal government owes us an apology for overstepping its power and exploiting our land, resources and materials. They not only owe us an apology, but they also owe us an understanding of historical issues here in the CNMI. We should no longer stand by idly. We must embrace a self-governing approach as stated in the Covenant.”

According to Zeno Deleon Guerrero, he and his MCS team worked on his speech for three months.

“We were writing and brainstorming. Ever since the topic came out, we were researching and working.”

He said the hardest thing he encountered in preparing for his speech was combating his fear of public speaking.

“Many people fear public speaking more than death, actually. I do fear public speaking. Just doing it in front of people is nerve-wracking,” he said.

Zeno Deleon Guerrero is president of his school’s student council, a member of MCS’ winning mock trial team early this year, and a member and director of the MCS Theatre Club.

MCS president Galvin Deleon Guerrero said the AG’s Cup “is a great platform to hear the insights of students. These kids, they know what’s going on every year. Every year it gets harder, every year the speeches get better — better research, better argumentation, and it’s an honor to go up against students who are really good speakers.”

He said they applied a team approach in preparing for this competition and picked the speaker first before working on the speech.

“We pick the speaker early on. We want to be sure that the speaker takes ownership. It would be inappropriate to have a team work on the speech and pick the speaker later. Zeno, as the student council president, really believes in cooperation.”

Each student was given 10 minutes to deliver their speech which was judged based on content: comprehension of the issue, adequacy of research, analysis of the issue and organization; presentation: poise and demeanor, eye-contact, delivery; and persuasion: clarity and ability to convince.

This year, the Participation Award was given to Allen Maratitia of Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Junior/Senior High School, Stephen Carino of Saipan Southern High School, Julian Ross Ogo Manglona of Marianas Baptist Academy, and Patrick T. Duenas Jr. of Kagman High School.

This year’s panel of judges were Attorney General Edward E. Manibusan, Chief Justice Alexandro Castro, Deputy Attorney General Lillian Ada Tenorio, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Pugh and former Attorneys General Joey P. San Nicolas, Matthew T. Gregory, Gil Birnbrich and Redford C. Kosack.

(Photos by Bryan Manabat)