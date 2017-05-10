Guam official: Accessible parking laws not being followed

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Noncompliance with accessible parking laws by businesses is a major issue on island, according to Ben Servino, the director of the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities.

While businesses appear to be willing to comply once they are made aware of concerns, a long-standing issue is the lack of staff within regulatory agencies to monitor compliance in the first place, he added.

“It’s a really big issue,” Servino said. “The Department of Public Works, which reviews all the building plans, should be monitoring this and citing these individuals.”

The Department of Revenue and Taxation is also responsible for vetting businesses for compliance with accessibility laws when issuing a business license, Servino added.

“That’s the theory and the goal, but they don’t have the staff capacity to do that.”

Servino said he has asked Rev and Tax to provide a copy of an accessibility parking brochure DISID developed, both during the initial licensing process and during renewals, to remind businesses of the laws. The majority of noncompliance incidents are related to small mom and pop stores.

Regulations provide guidelines for the number of accessible parking spaces, the number of van-accessible parking spaces and postage of accessible parking signs. A visible issue with mom and pop stores is proper sign postage, which needs to have the international symbol of accessibility mounted high enough so it can be seen while a vehicle is parked in the space, Servino said.

“People think just because they see the blue (symbol) on the bottom, that’s compliance — no. There’s nothing in the law that says you have to have that blue wheelchair symbol on the ground. It has to be mounted on a post,” he added.

But some larger businesses, such as malls and supermarkets, also have issues with compliance. One business with an obvious compliance issue is Kmart, Servino said. Regulations allow only a 2 percent slope to allow for drainage in an accessible parking area. The parking should be as level as possible in case an individual needs to sit in a wheelchair or has other mobility issues. The slope at the parking areas are clearly above that threshold, he added. Store management indicated that DPW had approved the parking.

Servino said he took up that issue with a previous DPW director, who stated he would write to the store saying that Kmart would need to comply with slope regulations, but the issue still remains to this day. Servino added that he has not had need to refer most businesses he’s spoken with, because they usually work to address issues.

“I tell them, ‘If a person with a disability files a suit against you, it’s going to hurt the integrity of your business.’ On top of that, the judge is going to fine the owner of the building, the architect, the contractor and DPW because they didn’t catch this,” Servino said.

“You know who’s going to win? The lawyers. It’s an easy win. The laws are very clear.”