Plaintiff seeks $9M in damages from businessman, former DPL official, others

KSA Corporation and its president Il Hwan Kim have asked the District Court for the NMI to issue an order to pay them damages amounting to $9,084,680.44 against a Korean businessman, a former Department of Public Lands official, and other individuals for racketeering and fraud.

KSA Corporation and Il Hwan Kim, through attorney Rene Holmes, filed a memorandum in support of their motion for default judgment against the defendants, stating that KSA seeks actual damages, plus interest at the statutory post-judgment interest rate.

On June 6, 2016, KSA Corporation and Il Hwan Kim filed a complaint against Hun Jin An and wife Joann P. Hensley, Jeong Eun Taek, former Secretary of the Department of Public Lands Oscar M. Babauta and DPL employee Ramon S. Salas all in their personal capacities and 10 other John Does for violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act of 1970.

The complaint stated that the plaintiff was defrauded of millions of dollars from 2006 to 2014.

Holmes said KSA is prepared to present evidence at a hearing in which Il Hwan Kim will testify.

According to Holmes, there are factors for the court to consider whether it is appropriate to exercise its discretion as to the entry of a default judgment.

The factors are: 1) the possibility of prejudice to the plaintiff; 2) the merits of the plaintiff’s substantive claim; 3) the sufficiency of the complaint; 4) the sum of money at stake in the action; 5) the possibility of a dispute concerning material facts; 6) whether the default was due to excusable neglect; and 7) the strong policy underlying the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure favoring decisions on the merits.

Holmes said KSA met all factors and requests the court to grant entry of default judgment against the defendants.

There’s a possible prejudice to KSA if relief was denied, added Holmes, because of the defendants’ “utter failure to respond to the complaint and summons.”

In response to the court order on April 12, 2017, Holmes also requests discussion of 1) the type of relief sought by KSA; and 2) the reasons the court should exercise its discretion to grant a default judgment.

The plaintiff said from Dec. 2006 to April 2014, the defendants conspired to steal millions of dollars from the plaintiff through wire fraud, mail fraud, forgery, theft, and extortion for the alleged establishment of the plaintiff’s hotel resort on Saipan.

The plaintiff said the defendants, through a scheme, mutually agreed to accomplish their illegal objectives by employing misrepresentations and causing injury to the plaintiff in its interests in business and property.

The plaintiff filed several causes of action against the defendants for violation of RICO enterprise which meant an ongoing pattern of fraud, bribery, lies, forgery, wire fraud, mail fraud and extortion for their own personal purposes, conspiracy to violate RICO, fraud, and aiding and abetting fraud.