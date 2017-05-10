Phillip Aguon Fejeran arrested for theft

A NORTHERN Marianas College maintenance staffer was arrested for taking gasoline he purchased with NMC’s fleet card for his personal use.

Phillip Aguon Fejeran, 43, was charged with theft and theft of services and appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho on Monday morning for an initial court appearance.

Judge Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail and appointed Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit to represent Fejeran. Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

According to police, the gasoline theft was discovered during an ongoing Office of the Public Auditor investigation.

Police said based on an interview with other NMC staff, Fejeran was taking gasoline that was purchased with NMC’s open fleet card for his personal use.

Police said the first incident was witnessed by another NMC maintenance worker in Feb. 2012.

Police also learned that Fejeran instructed a female student that he was dating to park behind the NMC maintenance shop on two separate occasions. There, police said, he transferred the contents of a five-gallon gasoline container into the female student’s personal vehicle.

Police added that the female student later confirmed the incident on May 6, 2017.

In June 2015, police said Fejeran instructed a fellow maintenance worker to bring three rolls of electrical wire from the NMC maintenance shop, and deliver them to Fejeran’s brother-in-law’s house in Dandan using an NMC utility truck.

Fejeran also instructed the maintenance worker to install approximately 30 feet of electrical wiring in the newly constructed gazebo at the residence of Fejeran’s brother-in-law.

Police interviewed Fejeran’s brother-in-law, and he confirmed that Fejeran offered the electrical wiring and that someone installed it on his gazebo.

Police said Fejeran, on two occasions in 2015, told a maintenance worker to stand watch at the gated entrance to the NMC-CREES parking area while Fejeran siphoned gasoline into a five-gallon NMC gasoline container out of NMC-CREES’ two vehicles.

Police said in March 2017, Fejeran purchased gasoline at the Shell Dandan gas station using the NMC open fleet card on three separate instances. The use of the purchased gasoline could not be explained since there was no project being conducted at the time, police said, adding that Fejeran purchased a total of 52 gallons of gasoline worth $203.94 based on the receipt of purchase that they obtained.

Fejeran claimed he was authorized by the NMC president to use one gallon of every five gallons of gasoline he purchased for his use. But police said the NMC president denied giving such an authorization to Fejeran.

On May 2, 2017, police said Fejeran instructed an administrative assistant to bring a full five-gallon gasoline container to his residence in Dandan. Fejeran told the administrative assistant that he would inform a ranking NMC official about it. Fejeran then transferred the gasoline in the five-gallon container to his own truck.

The administrative assistant returned the empty gasoline container to the college and informed an NMC official about it. The official then instructed Fejeran to return the gasoline.

The administrative assistant informed police that on May 3, 2017, Fejeran gave him a Shell Dandan gas station receipt for five gallons worth of gasoline that he was returning as instructed by the NMC official.

According to the administrative assistant, Fejeran had been taking gasoline from the maintenance shop for his personal use for the past several years. The administrative assistant could not recall every date that it happened, but stated that it occurred approximately three to four times a month for the past several years.

Fejeran was arrested on May 5, 2017. He was ordered to return to court on May 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.