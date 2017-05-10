Crispin Fitipol Castro guilty of reckless burning and criminal mischief

THE man who, on Pagan last year, set helicopter fuel tanks on fire, shot up a radio communication system, broke into the Northern Islands mayor’s house with a sledgehammer, and damaged the mayor’s vehicle, has pled guilty to reckless burning and criminal mischief.

Crispin Fitipol Castro appeared before Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja at a change-of-plea hearing on Thursday represented by Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark while chief prosecutor Michelle Harris appeared for the government.

In return for Castro’s guilty plea, the prosecution moved, and the court subsequently granted, the dismissal of the remaining counts.

According to the plea agreement Castro will be placed under supervised probation for five years. He will pay all associated court fees and restitution to the victims in the case, and must not possess or consume alcohol or controlled substances while on probation.

Castro was also ordered to stay away from Francisco Kaipat, his place of work and residence, and to write a letter of apology to Kaipat.

Moreover, Castro will perform 1,000 hours of community work service and may serve up to two years in jail.

He will be sentenced on May 31, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.