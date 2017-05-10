AG’s Cup theme timely and relevant, says Manibusan

ATTORNEY General Edward Manibusan said the theme for this year’s AG’s Cup speech competition was a topic that is being discussed by CNMI and federal officials.

He noted that the governor has gone to Washington D.C. to talk to U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, about critical CNMI issues such as labor, immigration and the proposed military buildup.

The AG said the Antiquities Act of 1906, which affects the territories, is also being reviewed by the Trump administration.

The 2017 AG’s Cup speech competition theme was the balance of power between the federal and commonwealth governments.

In their speeches, the participating students discussed their own ideas regarding the management of the CNMI’s natural resources and whether these should be under local or federal control.





Manibusan said the students presented many good ideas that can help guide CNMI officials.

Zeno C Deleon Guerrero Jr., a Mount Carmel School senior, won this year’s AG’s Cup.

Deleon Guerrero took the position that instead of arguing about power and authority over the CNMI’s natural resources, the federal government and the commonwealth should share responsibility.

Manibusan said he hopes that “our elected leaders who listened to the students’ speeches will take heed of some of the recommendations. I think the students provided some real, specific things that we could do, like seeking a more collaborative approach in the management of our resources as opposed to expanding one’s power. I think that’s where we need to go.”

He added, “I think we need to look at our Covenant, because that is our relationship with the United States. We have to work through that process, like its Section 902, and ask the federal government to look for ways in which we can cooperate in the area of environment, and in the area of the economy, as opposed to saying who is in charge or who has power over certain things.”

Manibusan said “we all have the same goal in mind, and that is the protection of the economy, and the protection of the environment.”