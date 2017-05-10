Senator Manglona wants utilities board elected

SENATOR Paul A. Manglona is proposing an elected board of directors to oversee two independent public utilities corporations.

Manglona said he will introduce a measure, which doesn’t have a number yet, to replace the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. with two autonomous public corporations that will separately manage and control the power service and water service systems, and create an elected consolidated utilities board for the two public corporations.

In an interview, he said this board will oversee the Commonwealth Power Service Authority and the Commonwealth Waterworks Service Authority which his bill will create.

“The Office of the Public Auditor, in its report about CUC, made three organizational structure recommendations. An elected board is one of them….

“The elected board I’m proposing is very similar to the setup on Guam where the Consolidated Commission on Utilities oversees the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Let’s learn from our neighbors.”

According to Manglona’s bill, it is time to consider reorganizing the utilities corporation by separating the power and water systems so that the power service is separately managed and controlled from the water service and the wastewater system.

Publicly elected board members are the choice of their communities and will carry out their constituents’ ideas, the bill stated.

“If board members do not perform their duties and responsibilities properly, they lose their seats and the community chooses someone else it trusts. Elections provide for a direct accountability to the public.

“The current procedure of an appointed CUC board of directors removes the voice of the people and takes away their ability to directly impact the management and control of the utility services provided in the commonwealth.”