Feds seek protective order in case against Imperial Pacific contractors

THE U.S. government is seeking a protective order from the federal court for individuals charged with unlawful employment and illegal harboring of tourist construction workers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Benedetto said the protective order will govern the handling of discovery in the case against Beilida Overseas CNMI employees Hui Lu, Wencai Guo and Xiufang Qi; and Marianas Enterprise Ltd employee Hong Wei Ma.

The U.S. government also sought a protective order in the case of MCC International manager Yuqing Zhao.

MCC International and Beilida Overseas are contractors working with Imperial Pacific International which is constructing a casino-resort in Garapan.

The five individuals were arrested after the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on their construction offices March 30, 2017 following the death of a worker who fell from a scaffold at the IPI construction site.

The FBI said the investigations are related to allegations of violation of the workplace visa system, including reports the companies were systematically harboring individuals who are out of status and in violation of federal statutes.

According to Benedetto, the U.S. government moves for a protective order because of the nature of the cases.

He said the discovery includes documents and data that contain sensitive information, including personal identifying information such as Social Security numbers, passport numbers, and dates of birth for numerous individuals.

He said the discovery includes tax and bank account information and other sensitive information regarding the individuals who are not charged in the indictment and whose relevance to the cases is not yet known.

Benedetto said a protective order is advisable given the volume of documents and pervasiveness of the personal information contained in the cases.

Granting the U.S. government’s motion, he added, will allow it to produce discovery with only minimal redactions, and will ensure that all parties are aware of their responsibilities in handling such sensitive information.

He said the order will restrict the defendants’ and their defense teams’ use of and disclosure of any information provided in this case to the specific purposes necessary to the preparation and presentation of their defense.