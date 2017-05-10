Governor says his decision on CUC board will be good for NMI

GOVERNOR Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres on Monday said his upcoming decision regarding the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board will benefit the entire CNMI community.

In an interview, Torres said he is set to meet the board on Thursday and after the meeting he will come up with a decision not later than Friday.

“I want the community to know that the decision that I will be making by Friday — not later than Friday — will benefit the community, whether it’s about the procurement process or all together. A decision has to be made with regard to the board members,” the governor said.

He added that he has already read the recommendations of the House utilities panel — which wants the CUC board members to resign, except for Dave Sablan — and he has also received various other recommendations from other individuals.

“One way or another a decision has to be made, and I believe I have gathered everything, all of the documents, so I will be making that decision by Friday,” the governor said.