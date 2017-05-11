CNMI GOP lauds Congresswoman Amata Radewagen’s visit

(Press Release) — The Republican Party of the Northern Mariana Islands hailed the visit of U.S. Congresswoman Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, R-American Samoa, this weekend as a significant gesture of her commitment to being a true friend and partner of the commonwealth and her people.

Congresswoman Radewagen arrived at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, after which she proceeded directly to the Hopwood Middle School grounds and visited with friends and community members at the annual Marianas March Against Cancer event. On Sunday, the congresswoman held a gathering at the Pacific Islands Club with family, friends and members of the NMI Republican Party.





“We are very much grateful for Congresswoman Radewagen taking time out of her schedule to visit the CNMI for a few days,” said Gov. Ralph Torres said, the titular head of the local GOP. “Although she represents American Samoa in the U.S. Congress, the congresswoman has personal ties to the CNMI and we are grateful that she holds a special place in her heart for our people and our islands. I have had the opportunity to meet with her on several occasions and I must say that I am greatly comforted knowing that we have an ally in the lone Republican member of Congress from the territories from the Pacific. As a key member of the Committees on Natural Resources, Veterans Affairs and Small Business, there are so many key areas of concern that Congresswoman Radewagen can help us address.”

Torres added, “Having completed our Section 902 negotiations last year, Senate President Arnold I. Palacios and Rep. Angel A. Demapan, who both served as members of the 902 panel, are looking to work with Congresswoman Radewagen to push key points of the recommendations included in the 902 report.”

Senate President Arnold Palacios, R-Saipan, and Rep. Angel Demapan, R-Saipan, have been vocal on federal issues surrounding workforce needs, military proposals, and environmental and cultural impacts to our marine resources as a result of restrictive federal policies. They both hailed President Donald Trump’s recent executive order directing the Department of the Interior to review all marine national monument designations to ensure that the concerns of local communities are addressed and considered. Congresswoman Radewagen has also taken the same position and along with Governor Torres, were some of the key officials who pushed the Trump administration to order a review of such designations.





James A. Ada, president of the CNMI GOP, said:. “As we know, Republicans control the White House and both the U.S. House and the Senate, so we believe that with our Republican administration and the Republican-controlled Legislature, we are in a position to work closely with Congresswoman Radewagen to help advance legislation and initiatives that are crucial to the livelihood of our people. While we continue to see an uptick in our economy, there’s still much work ahead of us to sustain the momentum. And with Congresswoman Radewagen’s support, our Republican leadership have a strong partner to work with on the national level.”

Ada added, “On behalf of the NMI Republican Party, I want to thank Congresswoman Radewagen for keeping the CNMI dear to her and for being a strong champion not just for American Samoans, but for all of us from the insular areas.”