IT&E installs free airport WiFi for arriving passengers

(Press Release) — IT&E has recently installed free WiFi for all arriving passengers at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport. This new service is in addition to the free internet services already provided at the departure gate for domestic flights.

General manager Rose Soledad stated that the project had been a collaboration with the Commonwealth Ports Authority in partnership with the Marianas Visitors Authority.

“Our arrival terminal is the first gateway in the tourist experience in the CNMI and with the support of the Commonwealth Ports Authority, we’ve installed high speed internet for arriving passengers of domestic and international flights to use when they disembark and before they reach customs,” she said.





Commonwealth Ports Authority Executive Director Chris Tenorio expressed that many arriving passengers utilize the free WiFi with ease.

“On behalf of the CPA board and management, we thank IT&E for the free wireless internet that is available for passengers to use. We’ve received great feedback and see that this service is a great addition to our facilities,” Tenorio said.

Sales and marketing manager Hans Mickelson added that several international flights could easily avail of the free internet during their arrival and will continue to have internet access at the baggage claim area.

“Free airport WiFi is just an initial step to increasing network capacity and services to better serve tourism as well as the community. Airports across the world, and especially in Asia provide these services free of charge and we’ve provided our internet services as a courtesy for travelers during the early morning hours. Travelers will have quicker access to the internet for the latest news, or even social media to get their vacation started on a positive note,” he said.