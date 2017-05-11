CHCC looking at ‘all options’ to address workforce issues

COMMONWEALTH Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said they are looking at all options to make it posible for 31 hospital employees to remain on island once their CW permits expire and while their renewals are being processed.

“We are working with lawyers to see what options are available to allow them [the healthcare workers] to stay and that means looking at options that can bridge the gap from the date of expiration due to the capped CW permits and Oct. 1, 2018, when a new count begins. These are especially needed for those employees whose CW permits will expire in July, August and September,” she said.

“We will file a petition with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to extend their stay all the way to Sept. 30. This is just another option so that we will continue to have the number of nurses and staff necessary for patient care at CHCC,” she added.

Muna said there is no assurance that this option will work. “But we will still give it a try,” she said.

The 31 employees whose permits will expire from July to Sept. 30 include nurses, technicians and other hospital personnel, Muna said.

She said CHCC wants to reduce its dependency on CW’s and is considering ways to attract more U.S. qualified workers.

CHCC, for example, is applying to become an eligible site for U.S. nurse loan repayment under the National Health Service Corps, she said.

Under the program, a graduate nurse from Guam or the U.S. mainland works at CHCC for two years, and about 60 percent of the graduate’s unpaid nursing education debt will be paid off.

To be an eligible site for the U.S. nurse loan repayment program, Muna said, a healthcare facility must be in an area with shortages of primary care or mental health professionals.

“Loan repayment has been an effective incentive for medical providers and we expect it will help us bring in more nurses as well,” Muna said in a media statement.

She added that CHCC is working closely with Northern Marianas College’s nursing program to ensure that its graduates become licensed registered nurses.

She said CHCC is hiring a preceptor to work with NMC graduates to ensure their training and education continues beyond graduation.

CHCC will likewise help graduate nurses to pass the National Council Licensure Examination, Muna said.