Governor: Casino commission has ‘moved mountains’

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres commended the Commonwealth Casino Commission on Monday for doing a good job in ensuring that the regulations are followed by the individuals involved in the industry.

“CCC obviously has done a great job,” he said, “the executive director, the chairman, the board and the staff — this is a new industry that the CNNI has never seen before in this magnitude. We’ve seen a casino on Tinian, but in terms of growth and revenue and the mass enforcement and workload of the commission — these have basically put our economy into their hands, and I am proud to say that they have moved mountains in making sure that the industry continues to progress and the business continues to grow. But, at the same time, they make sure that there are regulations that will be followed.”

The governor met with casino commission officials and employees as part of the Public Service Recognition Week celebration.





“I am proud to say that the enforcement agencies do not turn a blind eye when there’s wrongdoing. And if there is wrongdoing, they are there to make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” Torres said.

“There are always accusations…but these are folks that really do their work. They do not look the other way — they face it, look at the regulations and make sure those regulations are followed. They penalize those who do not follow them.”

The governor said all developers in the CNMI must work with the government to make sure everything is in compliance.

“We do have laws and regulations, especially for the gaming industry — and they make sure the industry works. So I encourage the industry to work with our commission because they know I’ve never called them — not once — to change a decision they have made or encouraged them to change a decision or implement laws or regulations one way or another. I leave it to them to decide and make the decisions. Whatever decision they make I support.”

Awardees

The Commonwealth Casino Commission’s 2017 Leadership awardee is Edward R. Cabrera, chief, Division of Enforcement and Investigation, while the Employees of the Year are Frank S. Ada for the Division of Permit and Licensing, Patrick P. Sablan for the Division of Enforcement and Investigation, Jolene S. Demapan for the audit division, Angelita H. Mamaril for the compliance division, and Ruth Ann P. Sakisat for the executive division.

There were 13 other commission employees who received certificates for working in the government for over 10 and 20 years.

For the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Herbert T. Sablan of the Community Guidance Center was chosen as this year’s Leadership Award recipient while Rita Sablan of the Bureau of Environmental Health was named this year’s Division Employee of the Year.

The 141 employees at CHCC who have been serving for over 10, 20 and 30 years also received recognition and certificates.

For the Office of Personnel Management, the Division Employee of the Year for the classification and compensation section is Evelyn Somorang; Sebastian Deleon Guerrero, employee development section; and Margarita Laniyo, employer employee relations section.

The other leadership awardees are Guillerma B. Peters, classification and compensation section; Joseph Pangelinan, employee development section; Frannie Torres Salas, employer-employee relations section; and Bernadita Sablan, administrative services section.

Thirteen employees were also recognized for working for OPM for over 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years.