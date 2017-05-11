Prosecution asks court for extension of discovery deadline in rape case

ASSISTANT Attorney General Betsy Weintraub asked the trial court to extend the discovery deadline in a sexual-assault case, citing the Department of Public Safety’s failure to pay for previous laboratory work for other cases.

Weintraub asked Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja to extend the discovery deadline by 60 days for a man accused of sexually assaulting a drunken friend after a party in Gualo Rai,

The prosecutor said they were still waiting for the completion of the forensic testing of the physical evidence in the case.

For good cause shown, Judge Naraja on May 4, 2017 granted the government’s motion to extend the discovery deadline.

Weintraub, in her motion filed in court, said on or about Jan. 25, 2017, DPS sent forensic evidence in the case against defendant Manolo Palencia Romolor to a laboratory, Bode Cellmark Forensics.

Upon receiving the evidence Bode informed the Office of the AG that it would not be able to proceed with testing the evidence due to the fact that DPS had an outstanding balance for previous lab work involving other cases.

Weintraub said as DPS is the agency responsible for funding the testing of evidence in its custody, the prosecution immediately contacted the department to notify it about the issue and requested payment of the balance owed.

DPS, she added, remitted payment, so the issue was resolved within a few weeks.

However, during that time, there were several cases submitted for testing, and Bode had not yet completed testing the material in the Romolor case, Weintraub said.

But she said they do not anticipate that this delay will prejudice the defendant or delay the trial.

An amended information filed by the Office of the AG’s Criminal Division charged Romolor with sexual assault in the first degree and disturbing the peace.