CUC to sue former chief financial officer

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board on Tuesday approved a motion to sue former CUC chief financial officer Matthew Yaquinto.

The motion was made by board vice chairman Eric San Nicolas to ratify the action of the personnel committee, instructing CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho to file a civil case against Yaquinto.

The motion also recommended the filing of a criminal case against Yaquinto through the Office of the Attorney General.

Prior to the special board meeting, the personnel committee headed by CUC board secretary Albert Taitano met and discussed CUC chief financial officer Antonio Castro’s report.

In June 2016, the board headed by chairwomen Adelina Roberto terminated the employment contract of Yaquinto who then sued CUC for illegal termination.

San Nicolas on Tuesday said the recommendation to sue Yaquinto was based on the results of the investigation conducted by Castro.

“It’s not a decision made spontaneously but a decision based on facts and the report submitted by the CFO,” San Nicolas added.

Roberto, Taitano and board member Joe Torres voted in favor of the motion. Board members Dave Sablan Jr. and Ignacio Perez were absent.

In an interview, San Nicolas declined to discuss the findings of Castro’s investigation.

“I can’t comment on that. It is still with the legal counsel. When we file it and it becomes public record that’s the point at which we can provide information,” he added.

Asked about Yaquinto’s lawsuit against them, San Nicolas said: “We understand we are being sued, but everyone has the right to sue anybody else if they want to. But as a board of directors we are going to protect the interests of CUC.”

Yaquinto declined to comment. “I can’t make any comment as I have not seen anything,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, San Nicolas made a separate motion to remove CUC chief accountant Joann Paraiso as online banking administrator.

San Nicolas said CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho will be the new online banking administrator.