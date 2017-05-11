DPW needs $5.5M to prevent landfill ‘disaster’

THE Department of Public Works-Division of Solid Waste Management says it initially needs $5.5 million to address the trash problem at the landfill which will turn into a disaster if it is not addressed immediately.

Division Director Enrique Dela Cruz, DPW Secretary James Ada, highway engineer Henry Bautista and division manager Greg Reyes met with the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications chaired by Sen. Sixto Igisomar on Tuesday to discuss landfill issues and other concerns.

The senators asked the DPW officials about the urgency of the matter and the capacity of the landfill’s three cells.

Dela Cruz said the cells are in critical condition, adding that cell number one is almost at full capacity.

In order to cap cell one and open cell two, he added, cell three needs to be prepared to prevent possible contamination.

He said closing cell one will cost $7 million so, all in all, they will need a total of $12.5 million to complete the project.

“It could be a bit less or a bit more — it is just an estimation,” Dela Cruz said, referring to the amount.





In an interview, he said it is important that cell one be capped and cell 2 opened.

“If we keep filling up cell one, all that waste will absorb a lot of water and there will be contamination of the groundwater,” Dela Cruz said, adding that cell one started to fill up in early February.

“When I went there a week ago, my assessment was that it would come up fast. That’s why we wrote to the Senate asking it to do something and provide us with funding,” he said.

In Nov. 2015, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality said the “enormous amount of trash and debris” that was collected in the aftermath of Typhoon Soudelor was rapidly filling up the landfill.

“Now we also have more tourists coming in and construction projects going on,” Dela Cruz said, “so we need a place to put all that waste. If we don’t have this landfill it will be a disaster. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency will step in and of course we don’t want to end up in receivership. That’s why we are working on something to address it.”

The Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee chaired by Sen. Jude Hofschneider has recommended the passage of Senate President Arnold Palacios’s Senate Bill 20-6 which will dedicate 100 percent of the environmental beautification tax to the Division of Solid Waste Management so it will have the funding needed for the landfill.

The Senate will hold a session today, Wednesday, at 1 p.m., and Hofschneider said they will also include the landfill issue in the fiscal year 2018 budget deliberations.