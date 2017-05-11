Gold Mantis workers owed $9,000 to $19,000 in back wages

U.S. Department of Labor District Director Terrence Trotter met with Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC construction workers at around 12 midnight Monday at their barracks in Dandan and informed them about the money their employer owes them.

Trotter and USDOL Wage & Hour Division investigator Dan Wang handed out to the 92 workers slips of paper indicating the amount of their unpaid wages and compensation. The amounts ranged from $9,000 to over $19,000.

Lang Liu, an attorney who represents Gold Mantis, also met with the workers to tell them that the company had brought them plane tickets for the 4:30 a.m. flight.

Liu said Gold Mantis would start wiring money to their bank accounts in China in the next several hours.

But the workers said they would not leave the island until their families back home told them that they had received the money.

As of 12 noon, Tuesday, none of the workers had left the island.

One of them, Wang Feng Kai, told Liu that they were never consulted about catching an early morning flight.

Liu told them Gold Mantis consulted with the local and federal governments. He asked the workers if they trusted in the U.S. government.

One of the workers, shouted: “We don’t trust Gold Mantis!” which was echoed by the other workers.

Meng Yong Jun, one of the workers, then said: “We believe in the U.S. government!” Another worker said: “You [Gold Mantis] have tricked and deceived us!”

Han Dong, who will receive $15,255.55, and Meng Yong Jun, who will get $9,345.87, asked U.S. DOL’s Dan Wang and Terrence Trotter, “How about those who were injured at work?”

Trotter said U.S. DOL does not handle compensation for injuries, as it is not part of the settlement between them and Gold Mantis.

Han Dong and Meng Yong Jun were among those injured at the construction site.

Trotter declined to answer this reporter’s questions and referred Variety to U.S. DOL’s public affairs office on the mainland U.S.

The workers issued the following statement:

“The representative from Gold Mantis told us, the 92 workers, that they booked tickets for us back to China, and everyone who left would be given RMB 1,600 (or $231.65). The remainder of the money would be transferred to our bank accounts in China.”

“All of us have been tricked and deceived by Gold Mantis before. All the 92 of us want to see that the money is received before we leave Saipan.

“Gold Mantis doesn’t have our trust. Handling the matter in this way, it seems the company is still trying to trick and deceive workers.

“Those of us who suffered workplace injuries are desperate. The U.S. government says that it does not handle compensation for injured workers. So who will compensate the injured workers? Who will help them achieve justice? Are we supposed to hire a lawyer by ourselves to take on this big company?

“Gold Mantis is like a wolf in a lamb’s clothing. They nicely say they are doing humanitarian work. But they say one thing and do another.”