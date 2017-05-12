10 mayor’s office personnel get special awards

AS part of the Public Service Recognition Week celebration, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Wednesday recognized the hardworking personnel and administrative staff of the Saipan mayor’s office.

He told recipients of the award that their jobs have been made easy because they have a good mayor.

“Just go ahead and continue helping the community. You make the mayor’s office look good,” the governor said.

The Service Award recipients were Vicente C. Tenorio for his 10 years of dedicated and untiring public service; Wayne S. Sanchez for providing 22 years of demonstrating excellence in overall work performance, Ramon A. Bermudes for his 24 years of service; and Antonio Aguon, who was unable to come at the recognition ceremony. All of them are operation field personnel.

Leo L. Babauta of the field operation division received the Leadership Award for his exemplary leadership and the time and dedication he devotes to his job as a field operations supervisor.

The division employees of the year were Lorraine Pangelinan, date entry clerk of the administrative department; Joaquin Deleon Guerrero, supply specialist of the fiscal and budget division; Antonieto B. Mateo, plant nursery assistant of the field operation division; and Shuji Takanobu, stray dog handler with the dog control program.

Mateo was also recognized as the Employee of the Year.





Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the mayor’s personnel to the community and encouraged them to continue their dedicated service.

Office of Personnel Management Director Isidro Seman said Torres and Hocog should be recognized themselves for their tireless effort to encourage government personnel to provide quality service to the public.

Acting Mayor Luis John Castro thanked all the personnel for their hard work.

“I want to let you know that you are doing a great job,” he said, adding that the mayor’s personnel are always making sure that the villages are clean and beautiful.

He also lauded the administrative staff for the implementation of the student cultural exchange, dog control and other programs of the mayor’s.

“You are the face of the mayor’s office,” he added.

Castro has been acting mayor since Tuesday after Mayor David M. Apatang left for Guam to addend to personal business. He is expected to return to Saipan on Thursday.