Christopher Ada Chlarson arrested in sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday for sexually abusing a minor twice in March.

Christopher Ada Chlarson Jr. was charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Superior Court Associate Teresa Kim-Tenorio imposed a $100,000 cash bail on the defendant and appointed Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark as Chlarson’s lawyer. Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

On Monday morning, police said a school principal reported a possble sexual abuse incident after a 15-year-old student wrote in her journal that someone was traumatizing her.

She later told police that Charlston sexually assaulted her twice in March while she was sleeping at home.

Police said Chlarson admitted the allegations in an interview at his residence.

Court documents state that he works as a security officer at BSI.