Court denies motion to suppress defendant’s statements in traffic case

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho denied Christopher Fitial Rangamar’s motion to suppress his statements when he was arrested for a traffic accident while under the influence of alcohol in June 2015.

The judge said Rangamar voluntarily spoke with the officers prior to being taken into custody, and acted in a manner inconsistent with his right to remain silent while in custody, thus voluntarily waiving his rights.

Rangamar wanted to suppress all the statements he made to Department of Public Safety officers on the night of June 5, 2015 and on the morning of June 6, 2015.

Rangamar said his Fifth Amendment rights were violated because he was not given a Miranda warning before he made statements prior to his arrest, and that the statements made both before and after his arrest were the involuntary product of police coercion.

At the hearing, Rangamar was represented by Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark while the government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Emily Cohen.

The government argued that Rangamar was not subject to custodial interrogation at any point, so the statements were voluntary and his Fifth Amendment rights had not been violated.

Cohen said even if Rangamar were in custodial interrogation, at any point such statements were made after he validly waived his Fifth Amendment rights.

According to court documents, on June 5, 2015, police responded to the scene of an automobile accident in San Vicente that involved Rangamar and another driver.

Police said beside Rangamar, present at the scene were Rangamar’s three passengers, the driver of the other vehicle, and an off-duty officer in plainclothes who witnessed the accident.

The plainclothes officer told the responding police officer that Rangamar was the driver of a blue Toyota Camry involved in the accident and that he smelled of alcohol.

The other driver told police that Rangamar, without signaling, turned in front of him.

Police questioned Rangamar about the accident for approximately 10 minutes. The defendant told the police that he was driving his passengers home from a birthday party.

He said he drank “just a little” —eight or nine cans of beer.

During questioning, the police officer noticed that Rangamar’s eyes were bloodshot, his face was flushed and puffy, and his speech was slurred. The officer also detected the odor of alcohol while standing three feet away from the defendant.

Police said Rangamar was also having difficulty standing, was swaying, and had to lean upon a car to support himself.

Police likewise saw cans of beer and a wine cooler container in Rangamar’s car. He said they were his when asked about them. He then told the police officer that he did not want to talk anymore.

The police officer was supposed to give Rangamar a field sobriety test, but it started raining. The officer became concerned for Rangamar’s safety and the safety of other motorists on the road and decided to complete the test at the police station.

On June 6, 2015, at 12:29 a.m., the responding police officer placed Rangamar under arrest for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. The officer advised Rangamar verbally of his constitutional rights while arresting him. Rangamar told police that he was on probation for DUI in 2014.

The court noted that there was no evidence presented to show that the police officer asked Rangamar if he understood or waived his rights or if Rangamar affirmatively stated that he understood his rights and had expressly waived his right at the time of the arrest.

Rangamar argued that suppression was warranted because he was in custody at all times when he spoke with police officers before his formal arrest, and therefore should have been given his Miranda rights before any statements were made.

But Judge Camacho concluded that Rangamar knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily waived his rights when making the statements to police officers including his statements at the Department of Corrections.