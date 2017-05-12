Cop gets 1 year for assaulting wife

THE police officer who assaulted his wife received the maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment on Wednesday morning.

Superior Court Associate Judge Camacho said Ramon Saures Kaipat, 39, will serve his sentence day to day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work or weekend release or any other similar program.

But the court gave Kaipat credit for two months and 15 days of time served.

At the hearing, Kaipat appeared with his court-appointed counsel, Rosemond Blanco Santos, while the government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilbersheid.

The sentencing and commitment order noted that on Jan. 23, 2017 the Office of the Attorney General filed charges of assault and battery, and disturbing the peace against Kaipat.

If he had gone to trial and been convicted on both charges Kaipat would be facing a possible sentence of one year and six months, Judge Camacho said.

On March 16, 2017, the Office of the AG dismissed the charge of disturbing the peace.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge allowed interested parties to address the court.

Kaipat’s wife, the victim, spoke for the defendant, asking that he be given no jail time. The victim, an evidence custodian at the Department of Public Safety, said she wants Kaipat to work and support their children.

No one submitted anything in writing on behalf of the defendant, but the court gave Kaipat the opportunity to address the court.

Kaipat asked the court to consider as a mitigating factor his history of alcohol/substance abuse. He said he has been attending Bible studies at the Department of Corrections.

In his order, Judge Camacho noted Kaipat’s prior convictions for which he received lenient sentences that have failed to impress upon him the need to change and be a law-abiding citizen.

The court said Kaipat also has a number of temporary restraining orders involving the same victim.

According to the judge, there was nothing in the briefs or any arguments from the lawyers that would have been a particular mitigating factor.

He said the court did give some consideration to the fact that Kaipat’s children want to be with their father, and that the victim wishes for Kaipat to work and help support the children.

But, the judge added, “there is family and financial hardship because of Kaipat’s action.”

If children wanting their father to be out of jail and children needing financial support were the sole reasons, many convicted criminals would not serve any jail sentence at all, Judge Camacho said.

The people of the CNMI, he added, deserve a safe community and expect more from their law enforcement officers.

“There can be no justice without the appropriate sentence,” the judge said as he ordered the Marshals to take Kaipat to Corrections so he could immediately start serving his sentence.