Senate OKs Gov. Eloy S. Inos Peace Park bill

HOUSE Bill 20-56, which will name the new park in Puerto Rico after the late Gov. Eloy S. Inos, now goes to the governor after the Senate passed it on Wednesday.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Angel Demapan and all seven senators present voted for its passage.

But Sens. Paul Manglona and Justo Quitugua expressed some concerns that they believe the Legislature should address.

Manglona said 20 or 30 years from now, the park may be bulldozed or become part of American Memorial Park.

He and Quitugua said they could have honored Inos, who was also a former Finance secretary, by naming the Department of Finance building or any other government office after him.

Manglona is hopeful that the Legislature will consider this proposal in the future.

Also on Wednesday, the Senate passed the following bills:

• Senate Bill 20-4, to establish CNMI Group Life Insurance basic life benefits at two times the annual salary of the employee or retiree;

• S.B. 20-9, to credit degree holders with necessary work experience to meet civil services requirements;

• S.B. 20-5, to authorize certain government employees and retirees to continue to participate in the CNMI Government Group Life Insurance Program after they separate from government service;

• S.B. 20-13, to waive the NMC tuition for a veteran with 10 percent or greater service-connected disability;

• S.B. 20-15, to establish a regent nominating committee process in the selection and appointment of regents to the Northern Mariana College Board of Regents; and

• S.B. 20-17, to include passenger vehicles for disabled persons as an exemption from the excise tax.

These bills now go to the House for action.