Larry John K. Norita arrested for assaulting tourist

LARRY John K. Norita was arrested for punching and kicking a tourist for no reason.

Norita, 22, was charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace and appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Tuesday for a bail hearing in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark was appointed Norita’s lawyer.

According to police, the victim, a male tourist from China, arrived on Saipan with his wife on Sunday morning and stayed at the Fiesta Resort & Spa.

The victim told police that about 11 p.m. on Sunday, while drinking at the hotel, he met a Palauan man who asked him if he wanted to go a bar up the street. The victim and the Palauan individual then went to Jonny’s Bar. The Palauan eventually left and the victim said he stayed at the bar for about 15 to 20 minutes before deciding to leave because the bar was too quiet and it was not his type of bar.

He exited the bar and started walking along the pathway going north to the fire station when he noticed a man who also exited the bar was walking behind him. It was Norita.

The victim told police that he does not remember what type of clothing Norita was wearing but recalled seeing him in the bar.

The victim said by the time he was by the fire station, Norita was already next to him. Norita then punched him in the face.

The victim asked Norita why he was punching him, but Norita did not reply and instead continued to punch the victim in the head and face until someone stopped him.

Norita’s brother who was assigned to the Garapan Fire Station that Sunday evening told police that he was in the fire station dispatch room when he heard shouting coming from outside the station.

When the firefighter went outside to check what was happening, he saw his brother being held by the tourist.

The firefighter told police that he took his brother down to the ground and gained control of him because Norita was intoxicated and was being belligerent while yelling profanities.

He said he noticed that the victim’s face was bleeding so he asked other firefighters to assist the victim while he tried to control his brother who was still belligerent.

The firefighter said the victim sustained a laceration between his nose and right eye.

Police said Norita was still uncooperative and was yelling profanities while being restrained by responding officers.

The victim’s glasses worth $200 were damaged, police said, adding that the victim was treated by medics before being taken to the Commonwealth Health Center. Police said the victim complained of pain in both eyes and around his face and head.

Norita later admitted to the police that he had been drinking since lunch time on Sunday, and he also went to Fiesta Resort at around 11 p.m. to meet a friend.

He said he and his friend then went to Jonny’s Bar to play darts. Afterward, he left and started walking north toward the fire station where he punched the victim several times.

Norita told police that he did not remember anything else other than his brother at the fire station holding him down on the ground because he was drunk and rowdy.

Norita was ordered to return to the court on May 19, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 205 A.

Variety learned that Norita posted 10 percent of the $5,000 bail amount.