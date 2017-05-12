Miguel Camacho sentenced to prison in ice-trafficking case

(Press Release) — Shawn N. Anderson, acting United States Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendant Miguel Camacho, age 42, from Tumon, Guam, was sentenced in District Court on May 9, 2017, to a 63-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The court also ordered Camacho to pay a mandatory $100 assessment fee. In addition, defendants convicted of federal drug offenses may no longer qualify for certain federal benefits.

On Sept. 28, 2015, Camacho waived indictment and entered a guilty plea to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 846, 841(a) and (b)(1)(C).

The investigation revealed that Camacho, and other individuals, used FedEx to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine to Guam from the Philippines. Law enforcement seized 964 grams of methamphetamine, with a 97.1 percent purity level.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Guam Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Clyde Lemons Jr., assistant United States attorney for the District of Guam.