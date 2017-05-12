Governor wants CHCC to extend PHI Pharmacy lease

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres said he has encouraged the chief executive officer of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to extend its lease agreement with PHI Pharmacy.

Once PHI’s 15-year lease with CHCC expires on Aug. 14, 2017, the hospital intends to run its own pharmacy.

CHCC CEO Esther Muna, who was off island, said last month that after more than 15 years, Saipan will once again have a nonprofit pharmacy, adding that the hospital is planning to open its own outpatient pharmacy in September to sell medicines and over-the-counter drugs for outpatient use.

She said this will help those from low-income families by making medicines more accessible and affordable.

Muna said the pharmacy will be in a better position with CHCC staff.

But, in an interview, the governor said this is one of those crucial decisions that the hospital’s governing board must make.

“I told the CEO that I’m concerned that if there’s any time frame, we still don’t have an in-house pharmacy so I encourage them to look instead into renegotiating the current lease with PHI’s,” the governor said.

“They [issued a request for proposals] and PHI turned in their proposal to continue with the lease agreement and PHI won in the RFP process, so we need to move forward to make sure we have a pharmacy available to the people,” Torres said.

“I would like to see a blue print so I will be meeting with the CEO when she comes back to finalize that decision,” he added.

“Our priority is to make sure there is continuity with the pharmacy and to make it accessible to the public.”